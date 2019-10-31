SWEET TOOTH: Study lists most popular Halloween candy by state

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Skittles, Recess, Snickers, or M&M’s: With Halloween fastly approaching, there is a big likelihood that this is one of the questions people are asking themselves as they stock up on their Halloween candy stash. But here’s the question: When it comes to buying the most popular candy, which brand reigns supreme across the state of Nevada?

According to a new study by BidOnEquipment.com, Nevadans love their chocolate candy coated shells because M&M’s are at the top of the list for the people living in the state. The survey was done to examine the most popular Halloween candy in every state as well as the most popular Halloween candy in 20 major U.S. cities across the country.

Highlights include:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the most popular candy in 12 states.

Airheads, Nerds, SweeTarts, and Gummy Worms are the least popular.

People with children spend, on average $35.01 on Halloween candy, which is $10 more than the national average.

48 percent of Americans support moving Halloween to the last Saturday in October.