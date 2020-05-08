Sweet Tomatoes, Souplantation to permanently close nationwide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Various media outlets are reporting that Sweet Tomatoes and Souplantation is closing its doors for good. According to CNN, it was the coronavirus pandemic that forced the permanent closure of the buffet-style chains.
Garden Fresh, who owns the buffet-style chains, is said to be shutting down all 97 locations of Sweet Tomatoes and Souplantation, for good.
Buffets have been wildly reported to possibly take a really big hit in the age COVID-19.
The closure will mean lost jobs for more than 4,000 employees and the loss of a favorite dining spot for countless loyal customers.
Fans of the chain took to Twitter to express their dismay at the news.
