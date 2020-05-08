Sweet Tomatoes, Souplantation to permanently close nationwide

Sweet Tomato Garden Cafe, which was located in a restored home in the historic downtown McKinney, Texas, circa 2000.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Various media outlets are reporting that Sweet Tomatoes and Souplantation is closing its doors for good. According to CNN, it was the coronavirus pandemic that forced the permanent closure of the buffet-style chains.

Garden Fresh, who owns the buffet-style chains, is said to be shutting down all 97 locations of Sweet Tomatoes and Souplantation, for good.

Buffets have been wildly reported to possibly take a really big hit in the age COVID-19.

The closure will mean lost jobs for more than 4,000 employees and the loss of a favorite dining spot for countless loyal customers.

Fans of the chain took to Twitter to express their dismay at the news.

What do you mean Sweet Tomatoes is closing permanently pic.twitter.com/DBcCr2rvAj — anna (@itstotallyanna) May 8, 2020

They're closing all Sweet Tomatoes… This is a truly tragic day. — Jonathan Campbell (@mr_j1998) May 8, 2020

every sweet tomatoes just closed for good and i don’t know what to do with myself — kailynn bannon (@kailynnmiranda) May 8, 2020

Me hearing that Sweet Tomatoes is going out of business pic.twitter.com/WwjWEbMPFh — Essential P-Money 😷 (@p0rscha) May 7, 2020

RIP Sweet Tomatoes 😭 I will miss pretending to be healthy by eating a big salad, but then eating my weight in baked potatoes and blueberry muffins 😭😭😭 #souplantation #sweettomatoes pic.twitter.com/dn8VWJJtwQ — Sam Hall (@samantha_h89) May 7, 2020

Go on Twitter and search “Sweet Tomatoes” to see more comments.