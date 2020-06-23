Sweet Tomatoes restaurants closing in Las Vegas valley

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The owner of Sweet Tomatoes announced it’s filed for bankruptcy and is closing all of its restaurants. There are three restaurants in the Las Vegas valley.

The locations are: 2080 N. Rainbow Boulevard, 375 N. Stephanie Street and 9460 W. Flamingo Road.

Garden Fresh Restaurants, who also owns the Souplantation chain, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection as the company opts to liquidate its assets and close its doors for good. Executives said under current federal regulations, it can not operate a self-service salad bar which makes it impossible for the company to stay in business.

The closing will impact more than 4,000 employees across the country.

