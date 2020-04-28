SWEET SURPRISE: Local elementary school administrators surprise teachers with special t-shirts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All across the valley, people are doing what they can to encourage kindness and generosity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Life is anything but normal right now, but a few local elementary school administrators went the extra mile to make their teachers smile.

The principal and assistant principal, Michele Wooldridge and Jennifer Adams, at Twitchell Elementary School distributed special t-shirts to their teachers through a drive-by delivery on Tuesday.

The t-shirts had a unique and pun-filled message: “At Twitchell, we roll with it.“

Twitchell administrator showcases unique t-shirts handed out to their teachers.

Christie Whelchel, a second grade teacher at Twitchell reached out to 8 News Now with the sweet story.

Of course, Whelchel said, Wooldridge and Adams made sure to keep their distance while handing out the specialty made shirts.

“We appreciate all their support and love during this transitional time!” Whelchel added.