SWEET: 160 animals adopted at local shelter during Valentine’s Day promotion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Instead of bringing home chocolates and flowers for Valentine’s Day, many southern Nevadans brought home shelter pets! Valentine’s Day was a success for not just couples across the U.S., but for local shelter animals at the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas!
The shelter posted a video on their Instagram showing many empty kennels after their valentine’s promotion took off this past week. In just a three day period, as many as 160 animals were adopted, according to the nonprofit.
The Animal Foundation said that their longest term resident ‘Baby’ found a forever home.
At last count, the local shelter says they have 20 dogs and 7 cats still looking for their future homes and families!