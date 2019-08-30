Sweepstakes for trip to Raiders game in London

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are teaming up with Raising Cane’s to give one lucky Las Vegas resident the chance to go to a Raiders game. The sweepstakes runs through September 19.

All you have to do is enter a receipt code on the restaurant’s website from any Raising Cane’s purchase during the time period. Along with that code, Las Vegas residents must enter their name, address, email and phone number to be eligible for prizes.

The winner will be selected through a random drawing. They will receive two tickets to the game that will be played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, flights for two and a three-night stay at a hotel in London. The winner will also receive Free Cane’s for a year — one free box combo per week for an entire year — as well as Raiders and Raising Cane’s merchandise.

Click here for official rules.