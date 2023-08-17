UPDATE: Both subjects were taken into custody Thursday evening, according to Metro police.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and SWAT are responding to a barricade near the Las Vegas Strip.

On Thursday around 11:45 a.m., detectives with LVMPD were attempting to locate two wanted suspects in the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard.

The two suspects refused to surrender and barricaded themselves inside a room in the area, police said.

SWAT and crisis negotiators have responded to the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area due to heavy police presence. This is an ongoing story, stay with 8newsnow.com for updates.