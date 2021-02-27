UPDATE: Suspect in custody following barricade near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway

UPDATE 2/27/21 11:10 P.M.: Metro Police say the suspect has been taken into custody.

****ORIGINAL STORY****

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are currently on the scene of a barricade near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. It’s happening in the 1400 block of Sombrero Drive.

Police say detectives were attempting to find a suspect from a prior shooting incident. Detectives found the suspect, but the suspect is now in a home in the 1400 block of Sombrero and is refusing to come out.

SWAT and negotiators have been called to the scene.

La Canada Street between Desert Inn Road and Raindance Way has been shut down.

This is a developing story.