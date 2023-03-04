LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police and SWAT have responded to a barricade situation in the northwest valley.

On Saturday around 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a family disturbance in the 1400 block of Pyramid Drive near Vegas and Rancho Drive.

According to police, a woman called 911 stating that her husband fired one round into the house ceiling. No injuries have been reported.

Officers attempted to make contact with the husband, but he did not respond. SWAT has responded to the scene.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.