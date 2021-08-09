SWAT, crisis negotiators in standoff with shooting suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team and crisis negotiators are on the scene of a standoff involving a shooting suspect at a home in the Southern Highlands neighborhood.

The incident started shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday, in the 5100 block of Nardini Ave, near W Cactus Ave. and Southern Highlands Pkwy, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.

Shinnecock Hills Ave is closed in both directions from Newcastle Hills Street to Tucci Street.

Gordon said police are in communication with the suspect and hope he surrenders peacefully.

It’s unknown if the standoff is related to a shooting on the same Street Sunday morning. In that incident, a man walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm. He told police he had been shot earlier in the day at a house on Nardini Ave.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.