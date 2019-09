LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police investigate a barricade situation in the southwest part of the valley Monday. It happened at a home on Newville Avenue near Torrey Pines and Harmon Avenue.

Police were first called to the area around 2 p.m. Residents in the area were evacuated.

SWAT was also called in to assist. The suspect was eventually taken into custody a couple of hours later.

No other details were released.