SW valley residents reflect on monsoon troubles nearly one year later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monsoon season is here and people in the southwest part of the valley know far too well what can happen.

People in the Mountain’s Edge community experienced heavy rain and floods last summer nearly one year ago. The monsoon struck in late July of 2019.

Michael woods remembered the water filling several streets in his neighborhood last summer.

“I saw it early that morning, Woods said. “It started going down Gomer, it flooded this street and the next street over.”

Wooods says the water didn’t cause too many problems, but did go up his driveway. Some others had more issues.

“For some of the people that was going in their garages, it bothered them,” Woods said.

Steve Parrish from the Clark County Flood Control District says a part of a nearby channel failed.

“For one reason or another that channel did not hold up, and a bank of the channel broke out,” Parrish said. “So, water broke out of the channel and down one of the streets there.”

Parrish says, since last summer developer KB Homes repaired the channel with more rock and concrete to prevent a break.

“They fortified it and reinforced the bank there if a similar storm were to occur that channel should work a bit better than it did last year,” Parrish said. “The good news is, it is fixed now and we are happy the subdivision is going to be protected.”

He says, despite it being fixed people should always be prepared and vigilant during monsoon season.

The residents we spoke to say they were happy to know the channel was repaired and they say they aren’t as worried if another storm rolls through.