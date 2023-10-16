LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning in a northeast Las Vegas valley crash involving a driver suspected of DUI, North Las Vegas police said.

The crash was reported around 6:05 a.m. on Losee Road near Lake Mead Boulevard. Police said the motorcyclist, who was in his 60s, was traveling southbound on Losee when a Chevy Tahoe traveling northbound made a left turn into the path of the motorcyclist causing a collision. The motorcyclist died after being transported to University Medical Center.

The SUV driver, 38-year-old Armando Dominguez, showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest, police said.

Dominguez was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of DUI resulting in death, driving without a driver’s license and other traffic-related offenses.