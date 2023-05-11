LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Records and Fingerprint Bureau closed for the day due to a “suspicious package” delivered to the headquarters, police said.

Sources confirmed to 8 News Now that the package contained an unknown powder. Police said that the package was received at LVMPD Headquarters, Building C.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Records and Fingerprint Bureau closed due to a “suspicious package” delivered to the headquarters. (LVMPD)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Records and Fingerprint Bureau closed due to a “suspicious package” delivered to the headquarters. (LVMPD)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Records and Fingerprint Bureau closed due to a “suspicious package” delivered to the headquarters. (LVMPD)

Out of precaution, the building, which houses the Records and Fingerprint Bureau, closed for the day, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. check back for updates.