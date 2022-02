LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death near UNLV.

According to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer, there will be an update on the investigation around 10 a.m. The investigation is taking place at the intersection of University Avenue and Escondido Street, just east of Maryland Parkway and UNLV.

