Suspense author Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92

FILE – In this June 3, 2004 file photograph, author Mary Higgins Clark poses in her home in Saddle River, N.J. Clark, the tireless and long-reigning “Queen of Suspense” whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world’s most popular writers, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at age 92. Clark’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, announced that Clark died in Naples, Fla, of natural causes. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — The best-selling author known as the “Queen of Suspense” has died at age 92. The publisher for Mary Higgins Clark confirmed her death on Twitter Friday. Simon and Schuster tweeted that she passed away Friday night by natural causes, but was “surround by family and friends.”

Clark is known for dozens of novels sold worldwide, including best-selling suspense titles such as “Loves Music, Loves to Dance” and “A Stranger is Watching.”

The mother of five started her career by writing short stories before becoming a novelist.

Some of her books were turned into television films such as “The Cradle will Fall.”