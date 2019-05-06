Suspended Clark County attorney suspected in murder-suicide

A Las Vegas attorney who once worked in the Clark County District Attorney’s Office is accused of shooting his girlfriend and then killing himself, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office in California.

According to the police, Ulrich Smith shot his girlfriend at a residence on May 2 in a rural area of Somerset in northern California on May 2. The woman’s mother contacted police to report the shooting. When police arrived at the home, Smith refused to leave the residence. Several hours later, police heard a gunshot and found him dead inside.

According to court documents, Smith was suspended from practicing law in Nov. 2017. He admitted to violating following the rules of professional conduct when representing an elderly client.