LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two suspects wanted for a violent robbery that left a 24-year-old dead surrendered in Florida Monday morning five days after a reward was offered for information on their whereabouts.

According to the Las Vegas FBI Twitter page, Christina Schultz and Michael surrendered to the FBI at their office in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday morning.

Both suspects were wanted in connection with a robbery and murder in Las Vegas. (Credit: @FBILasVegas)

Last week, the FBI and Metro police held a news conference to announce a $20,000 award in the case and said they believed the suspects had fled Nevada for another state.

Both are wanted in connection with the death of Natalie Manduley on March 25, 2022, during a targeted home robbery.

Metro police Lt. Ray Spencer said it’s believed Schultz, who knew Manduley, set up the robbery to steal expensive jewelry. After the suspects entered the home, Manduley was able to get her own handgun and started shooting at the suspects which led to an exchange of gunfire, and Manduley was killed.

Another suspect, Kamari Oliver, was caught shortly after the robbery attempt. There is one other suspect who has yet to be identified, police said.

Schultz and Overton will be extradited to Las Vegas.