Suspects wanted in string of armed robberies in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help identifying two suspects in a string of armed robberies in the northeast valley. The incidents occurred in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue the week of March 14.

The suspect descriptions are as follows:

Suspect No. 1 Black male adult, between 25-30-years-old 5’10” with a thin build Brown eyes, shaved head Last seen wearing a red surgical mask, black and white checked zip-up hoodie with smiley faces pulled up over his head, dark jeans and red shoes

Suspect No. 2 Black male adult, around 25-years-old 5’8″-5’10”, weighing between 180-200 pounds with a medium to heavy build Last seen wearing a black hoodie pulled over his head, black pants with white stripes near the pocket, black shoes with white trim and a black COVID masks



If you have information about these incidents, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.