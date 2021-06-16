Suspects wanted for breaking into businesses in northwest valley, Summerlin area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) issued a crime alert asking for the public’s help to identify and locate suspects involved in burglaries of businesses in the northwest and Summerlin areas.
The suspects are described as a heavyset Black male with dreadlocks and a second male of unknown race.
Suspect vehicles are described as the following:
- White Ford F-150 truck with a black decal and phone number on the tailgate
- White four-door sedan with a sunroof
Please review the photos above, and if you recognize the suspects, contact Patrol Investigations at 702-828-8509. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.