Suspects wanted for breaking into businesses in northwest valley, Summerlin area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) issued a crime alert asking for the public’s help to identify and locate suspects involved in burglaries of businesses in the northwest and Summerlin areas.

The suspects are described as a heavyset Black male with dreadlocks and a second male of unknown race.

Detectives need help identifying and locating the below pictured vehicle and suspects who are breaking into businesses in Northwest and Summerlin area. @LVMPD_Summerlin @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/cr8tRBlrBK — LVMPD NWAC (@LVMPDNWAC) June 16, 2021

Suspect vehicles are described as the following:

White Ford F-150 truck with a black decal and phone number on the tailgate

White four-door sedan with a sunroof

Please review the photos above, and if you recognize the suspects, contact Patrol Investigations at 702-828-8509. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.