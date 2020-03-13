Suspects use AK-47 style rifle in armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are on the lookout for two suspects in an armed robbery from Thursday morning. The two robbed a business near the 800 block of North Decatur Boulevard just before 8 a.m.

One of the suspects had an AK-47 style rifle. The two demanded money from the employee inside the business, then fled the scene once getting the money.

The suspects are described as white or Hispanic adult males, 5’4″ – 5’7″, medium build, both wearing dark colored clothing and masks.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.