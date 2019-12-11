Suspects taken into custody following armed carjacking in west Las Vegas

Live Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three suspects have been taken into custody following an armed carjacking in west Las Vegas. The initial incident occurred Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the 6300 block of West Charleston around 8 p.m.

Metro Police tracked the stolen vehicle into Wednesday, with an air unit taking part in the pursuit. Authorities located it just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Newsom Circle. The vehicle fled after officers attempted to stop it, later crashing into a horse trailer at Flamingo and Stephanie Street.

There are no words on any injuries, human or animal.

