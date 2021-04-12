Suspect’s neighbor recounts day of deadly west valley hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hit-and-run crash in the west valley left a 22-year-old woman dead Saturday morning. Her name was Destiny Jackson.

Her suspected killer is 69-year-old Richard Modolo.

When Jackson attempted to cross Charleston near Fort Apache outside of a marked crosswalk, a 2003 Dodge Ram traveling eastbound in the far-right lane hit her.

Security footage captured the whole incident, as well as Modolo’s license plate.

Susan Mose, who lives right by Modolo, says she often will sit on her front porch and see him come and go every morning.

But this past Saturday, something was different.

“He leaves around the same time of 6:30 and 7:00 a.m., and he is usually gone maybe an hour or so, and then he comes back,” Mose shared. “Takes his time backing in, and then will listen to talk radio, really loud.”

She then recounted the day of the crash:

“However, the day of the accident, I thought he must have been sick or something because he came back right after he left, with no radio playing, and he was out of the truck and in the house just like that.”

Modolo was ordered by the judge Sunday morning not to drive or get arrested again. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 19th.

“You know, I could feel sorry for him, but I don’t now. I’m angry,” Mose said. “You know, if you accidentally hit somebody, you stop, and you do all that you can for them. He didn’t do that!”

According to court records, Modolo has no prior traffic violations or criminal past.