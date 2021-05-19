Suspects intentionally ran over ex-boyfriend prior to crashing into apartment, according to police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are in custody after a truck crashed into a woman’s living room near Valley View and Sahara Saturday night.

This was a story first shared by 8 News Now.

According to arrest reports obtained by 8 News Now, Eduardo Ruiz-Rodriguez and Sabrina Villegas are facing charges in connection with the incident. Police say they were the two occupants in the vehicle.

Eduardo Ruiz-Rodriguez and Sabrina Villegas

Police originally responded to the call of a truck that intentionally hit a man near the Hayat Market in the 2500 block of Valley View. Before arriving, police were updated that the vehicle had been found in the 3600 block of El Conlon, crashed into an apartment.

A man and woman, later identified as Ruiz-Rodriguez and Villegas, were seen leaving the scene on foot after the crash. Police say the two are boyfriend and girlfriend.

Police later located the two just west of the crash site and took them into custody.

After the preliminary investigation, police say camera footage from the market showed a white truck driving with its lights off. That truck then hit a man, later identified as Villegas’ ex-boyfriend.

That man was launched several feet by the truck’s bumper. The truck then continues on, crashing into the apartment on El Conlon, with the suspects exiting after the crash.

Rodriguez-Ruiz was arrested for attempted murder. Police say video showed him driving in opposite travel lanes, hitting the victim and leaving the scene.

Villegas was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, as she was a passenger in the vehicle. Police say she was also involved in several domestic cases with her ex-boyfriend.

Police say the ex-boyfriend received non-life-threatening injuries. He also told police he could not remember what happened after he was hit by the truck.

Both suspects were taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked.

Francine McHugh

As for the apartment the suspects crashed into, the woman inside was not hurt.

Francine McHugh, who lives at Sunrise Gardens senior living, was able to retrieve some of her belongings from the apartment after the incident, but she knows she will need some help down the road.

If you would like to help Francine, click here for her GoFundMe page.