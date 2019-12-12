Suspects in custody after fiery crash on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two suspects are in custody following a fiery crash on Boulder Highway Wednesday night. Metro Police attempted a traffic stop at Harmon Avenue and Boulder when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, striking two trucks.

When the vehicle struck the second truck, both vehicles caught fire. Police took the suspects into custody and later learned the vehicle they were operating was reportedly stolen.

The only injuries reported were those the suspects sustained. Both were transported to the hospital.

Northbound lanes of Boulder Highway are expected to clear in 20 to 30 minutes.