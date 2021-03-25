Suspects arrested on charges of kidnapping, sex trafficking and child abuse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are in custody after they were arrested Wednesday as part of a juvenile sex trafficking investigation.

According to an arrest report, Metro Police say Tre Miller and Jessalae Grigsby had previously been identified as suspects. Arrest warrants were then submitted and became active for the two on several charges each.

They were taken into custody and placed under arrest for their arrest warrants Wednesday afternoon.

The two are facing the following charges:

Kidnapping of Minor

Sex Trafficking of Child Under 18

Conspiring to Commit Sex Trafficking

Living from Earnings of Prostitute

Child Abuse or Neglect

The duo was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.