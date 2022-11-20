LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects in a burglary and robbery that occurred earlier this month.

According to detectives, on Nov. 11 around 2 a.m. at the Rebel Gas Station on the corner of Basin Avenue and Highway 160, two young men stole numerous disposable vapes, one coming into the store and the other on the lookout.

On Nov. 13 around 12 a.m., a man, who police believe to be the same man from the previous burglary, entered a supermarket at Winery Road and Highway 160. Police said the man robbed the store using a handgun, taking disposable vapes.

On Nov. 15, Tyler Jackson, 20, was arrested for an unrelated warrant and during a search, police found disposable vapes in his possession.

During Jackson’s interview, he admitted to being involved in the burglary of the Rebel Gas Station implicating that Myles Leach was also involved in the burglary.

According to police, a search warrant was executed on Leach’s residence and he was arrested and booked on charges related to the burglary.

During the search, police also found brass knuckles that belong to Breeze Keliihoomalu,18, of Pahrump.

However, on Nov. 16, detectives pursued leads that were provided to them through social media which identified Michael Guerrero Jr., 18, involved in the burglary.

In an interview, Guerrero admitted to committing the burglary of the Rebel Gas Station with Jackson.

According to police, through interviews with the involved parties, detectives learned that Jackson falsely implicated Leach’s involvement because Jackson was upset with him and wanted to protect Guerrero.

Leach was then released from custody and is no longer a suspect in the burglary of the Rebel Gas Station.

Jackson was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on charges related to the burglary and the false accusation against Leach including:

Burglary of a business

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Receiving stolen property

Maliciously seek felony arrest

Guerrero was booked into the NCDC on charges related to the burglary including:

Burglary of a business

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Keliihoomalu was also booked into NCDC on the charge of possession of brass knuckles.

NCSO is continuing to investigate the robbery that occurred on Nov. 13.