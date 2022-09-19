Bullhead City police are looking for two suspects accused of stabbing a mother and daughter in a gas station parking lot. (BCPD)

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stabbed a mother and daughter at a gas station early Sunday morning.

According to Bullhead City police, the mother and daughter were stabbed in the parking lot of a gas station off of US-95 at around 12:40 a.m.

The daughter, a 28-year-old woman, was “screaming” that her 57-year-old mother had been stabbed, police said. The daughter was stabbed in the arm and the mother had sustained several stab wounds to her abdomen area, they said.

The victims allegedly got into a verbal fight with a man and woman who were also inside the store. The fight continued in the parking lot, when the woman stabbed both victims, according to police.

Both victims were taken to a nearby medical center for treatment and were later released.

Police released photos of both the suspects, hoping someone can help identify them. The woman is described as a short, light-skinned Hispanic female with shoulder-length brown hair, wearing white shorts and a black shirt. The man is described as a clean-shaven Hispanic man with a tall and slender build.

The suspects left in a dark-colored four-door vehicle with dark tinted windows, possibly a Honda or a Mustang, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bullhead City police at 928-763-1999.