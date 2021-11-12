Suspected Snapchat drug dealer charged in man’s fentanyl overdose death

27-year-old faces second-degree murder charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 27-year-old man faces murder and drug charges in connection with the death of another man earlier this year, court records showed.

Edward Romero-Cordero faces a second-degree murder charge and a charge of offering or attempting to sell a controlled substance in the February death of Shane Bowman, 32.

Bowman died of fentanyl toxicity, police said. The illicit drug is 50-to-100 times more potent than morphine.

According to a police report, Romero-Cordero was “known to sell marijuana, pills and ‘lean’ via his social media platform Snapchat.” “Lean” refers to a drink, which is mixed with pain pills.

During a conversation between Romero-Cordero and a friend, Romero-Cordero reportedly “admitted to [her] that he did sell the pills to Bowman,” investigators wrote.

According to police, during the conversation, Romero-Cordero said he had sold Bowman a pain pill, which warned him “that they were strong” and that “this was not his fault.”

On the morning of his death, Bowman had texted Romero-Cordero about buying pain pills after suffering from a shoulder injury. According to the report, Bowman had been sober for several years.

Police later learned more about Romero-Cordero’s Snapchat account, finding he posted “Got em on deck” and “hit me up” with photos of illegal substances and firearms for sale, they said.

Police took Romero-Cordero into custody last week on a warrant issued in September. He is due in court on Nov. 18.

