LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a traffic collision involving three vehicles and a pedestrian, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a traffic collision on West Wigwam Avenue and Redwood Street around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say two people have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is closed on Wigwam Avenue in both directions, from Fox Brooks to Torrey Pines.