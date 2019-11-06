LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro has arrested a suspected car thief that hit a patrol car while trying to get away from police. Officers located a stolen Ford pickup truck in the 2800 block of Tahoe Court in east Las Vegas around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
As more Patrol officers got to the scene, the male suspect started the truck and drove into an occupied officers’ vehicle.
A short vehicle pursuit ensued, lasting about 6 minutes and going about 2 miles. The suspect drove into a desert area at Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, and the vehicle stopped. The suspect ran from the car.
Patrol officers set up a perimeter and K9 officers began searching the area. The suspect was located hiding under some desert debris and was taken into custody.
The officer whose vehicle was hit was not injured.
Suspected Ford truck thief arrested after ramming into Metro car
