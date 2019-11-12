Suspected DUI driver was driving at high rate of speed when he caused deadly crashed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two lives were lost when an accused drunk driver slammed into a car, causing it to burst into flames. Aaron Kruse, 24, is the driver who police say caused the crash.

Metro crash detectives say Kruse was driving at a high rate of speed when he hit the car on Boulder Highway and Flamingo. The identities of the victims have yet to be released.

The passenger in that car who died was in the back seat. But there are still no answers to the question of whether it was a child killed, or a passenger of a rideshare car.

According to Metro, when officers made contact with Kruse after the crash, he smelled of alcohol. He also admitted to drinking on the Strip.

Kruse appeared in court Sunday morning on two counts of DUI resulting in death and two counts of reckless driving.

He is a Cimmaron Memorial graduate and currently sells cars at a place called Reveuro. Kruse has been selling cars for three years and only been at that location for ten months, so he is gainfully employed.

8 News NOW reached out to Reveuro about Kruse, and an employee said he was “a good kid.” No other comments were made.

Kruse was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. His bail was set at $250,000.

He’s expected back in court next Monday.