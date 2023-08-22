LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a 32-year-old man with life-threatening injuries Monday night.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, evidence at the scene and surveillance video shows the man’s 2003 Honda Accord traveling through the east parking lot of Boulder Station Casino and driving through a retaining wall on the property’s east end around 7:40 p.m.

Police suspect impairment was a factor in the crash. The critically-injured man was transported to Sunrise Hospital.