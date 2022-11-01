Tyson Hampton initially faced eight felony counts. He know faces 28 for allegedly killing a LVMPD officer. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Several Metro police officers were at the hearing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of fatally shooting a Las Vegas police officer Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai on Oct. 13 appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning.

Tyson Hampton, 24, waived his right to be read the criminal complaint during the hearing.

He is facing the following 28 counts including murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, discharging a firearm at a vehicle, battery resulting in domestic violence, and 18 counts of discharging a firearm within a vehicle.

According to Metro police, Thai, 49, was responding to a call of a domestic disturbance when he was shot. Although he was mortally wounded, police said, Thai was able to return fire. Thai died about an hour later at the hospital. Officer Thai was laid to rest last week.

Hampton is also accused of shooting his mother-in-law during the incident.

Hampton remains in jail without bail.

Justice of the Peace Cybill Dotson set a date for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said — following Hampton’s last hearing — that he was considering the death penalty in this case.