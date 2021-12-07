Suspect with sword dies at hospital a day after arrest in auto burglary investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect who was taken into custody with the use of a Taser died while in police custody, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday as police investigated a report of auto burglaries by a suspect armed with a sword in the south valley, just northwest of Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

The suspect died on Monday at University Medical Center after a medical episode, police said.

Patrol officers found the suspect inside a vehicle and surrounded him just after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of West Serene Avenue. The suspect ignored commands by officers and remained barricaded inside the vehicle for about two and a half hours.

“During that time, officers tried to get the suspect to surrender peacefully, however, he exited the vehicle with a sword in a sheath tucked in his beltline,” according to the news release.

“Officers issued verbal commands and deployed the less lethal shotgun and fired several beanbag rounds which were ineffective. The suspect began to flee on foot, still armed with the sword, and a K9 dog was deployed. The suspect fought the dog and was attempting to injure it as officers moved in. An electronic control device (Taser) was used, and the suspect was eventually taken into custody,” according to Metro.

The suspect was taken to UMC where he was booked in absentia for resisting a public officer with a weapon, attempt to injure or kill a police animal and possession of cocaine.

The identity of the suspect, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.