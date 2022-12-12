Rashawn Gaston-Anderson was sentenced to prison for shooting a waiter several times. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who shot a waiter several times at a Chinatown restaurant a year ago was sentenced to Monday morning from seven – 18 years in prison.

Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 24, was initially found not competent to go to trial for the shooting of Shanghai Taste waiter Chengyan Wang who was shot in the early morning hours as Wang was cleaning the restaurant.

Wang survived the shooting and was eventually released from the hospital.

Rashawn Gaston-Anderson appears in court for his sentencing. (KLAS)

Earlier this year, Gaston-Anderson was found competent and in a plea deal he pleaded guilty in October to reduced charges of attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and mayhem. Initially, Gaston-Anderson was charged with attempted murder, robbery, and battery charges.