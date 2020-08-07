Suspect who allegedly attacked 77-year-old man faces charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released a booking photo Friday of the suspect who allegedly punched a 77-year-old man in the face as he was entering a grocery store. Police took Alex Solomon, 32, into custody Thursday morning.

He was arrested without incident near Maryland Parkway south of Hacienda Avenue and transported to Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for abuse on a vulnerable person, Metro police said.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 30 at a shopping center in the 1300 block of E. Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway. Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect asking the public to help identify him.

The 77-year-old man was walking into the store, pushing a shopping cart, when Solomon allegedly walked towards him and punched him in the head without provocation, police said.