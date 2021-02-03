Suspect wanted for pulling gun on employee, robbing business in eastern valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery from earlier this week. The crime happened in the 200 block of North Mojave Avenue, near Stewart Avenue, just before 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Police say the suspect entered a business at that address, pulled a gun on an employee and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black man

Mid to late 30s

5’10” – 6′ tall

Thin build

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes and a white and black bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.