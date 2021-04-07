Suspect wanted after ramming into Nye County Sheriff’s deputy, patrol vehicle in Pahrump

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who intentionally rammed into a deputy in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday morning.

Officials say Eric Daly of Pahrump intentionally rammed a Nye County deputy in the CVS parking lot located at 100 NV-160.

Daly damaged a patrol vehicle, another vehicle and injured one deputy before fleeing the scene.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office says he has numerous arrest warrants.

The picture below is Eric Daly’s vehicle.

Photo of Eric Daly’s car. Courtesy: Nye County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on Daly’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office immediately at (775) 751-7000.