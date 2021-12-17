Suspect tried to cash forged check before shooting at Santa Fe Station, according to arrest report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 33-year-old Henderson man facing charges after a security guard was shot twice Thursday at Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino had just tried to cash a forged check at the casino cage, according to Metro police arrest reports.

Michael Kasper was confronted by a security guard identified as Winston Bouman after casino cage staff determined that the check was fraudulent. Kasper struggled with Bouman and other guards in an apparent attempt to escape.

Using security video and witness statements, police determined what happened during the struggle, which happened at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

“At one point in the struggle, Kasper reaches with his right hand into his right pants pocket and produces a firearm, the group of security guards including Bouman take Kasper to the ground, attempting to pin him and the firearm to the ground,” according to the arrest report.

Shooting investigation at Santa Fe Station. (Photo: KLAS)

Kasper fired two shots while he was on the ground, police said, striking Bouman in the left thigh. Bouman was taken to UMC Trauma, where the bullets were removed. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Kasper faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, battery on a protected person, burglary with a deadly weapon, possession of a forged check and attempted theft.

He has three previous convictions from 2009 involving armed robbery, armed burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $48,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Cage employees were suspicious of the check because of poor printing quality, and two previous attempts by people who tried to cash similar checks. Those incidents, which occurred in the past week, were unsuccessful, but employees weren’t able to retain the forged checks. But they did make copies.

The check was a City of Las Vegas payroll check. Investigators said the print on the check was blurry and the print size and font used were not consistent with legitimate City of Las Vegas payroll checks.

Casino cage personnel had contacted the City of Las Vegas, and workers there had confirmed that the check that Kasper tried to cash was fraudulent.

Police said Kasper was carrying a silver and black Springfield Armory EMP 4 9mm weapon. The arrest report indicates Kasper lives in Henderson near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street.

Witnesses who were in line at the casino cage at the time and others who saw what happened as they played slot machines in the casino gave statements to police.