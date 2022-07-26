LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arizona authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man in the investigation of a homicide on Sunday in Golden Valley, about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos in the investigation of a homicide in Golden Valley, Arizona. (Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos has been identified as a suspect in the death of Michael Ryan Walker, 33, of Golden Valley, according to the Mohave County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office. A second person was shot in the hand.

Phillip Allen Carey. (Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff’s officers arrested Phillip Allen Carey, 37, during the investigation, and he is charged with tampering with evidence. Officers said Carey tried to clean the scene of the shooting and hide evidence. He has been booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.

Anyone with information on Glinos’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR #22-027959. This investigation is ongoing.