Suspect killed, officer shot in Nye County

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A suspect is dead and an officer is en route to UMC Trauma after an officer-involved shooting in Pahrump. It happened in the 1000 block of Warehouse Road around 10:45 p.m Wednesday night.

There are limited details at this time. There is no update on the officer’s condition as of late Wednesday night. We also have yet to learn what led up to this shooting.

The Nye County Sheriff's Department posted this update to their Facebook page late Wednesday night:

The Nye County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene investigating.

