Suspect robs property on the Strip, Metro investigating

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says they are investigating a robbery that occurred at a property on the Strip. It happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Spring Mountain Road.

The male suspect left with an unknown amount of money and is still outstanding at this time.

It does not appear that any weapons were used during the robbery.

Detectives are on scene investigating.

It is not yet clear which property on the Strip was robbed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.