LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect robbed the cage at a Las Vegas casino Tuesday morning before leaving in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Sources said a person arrived in a taxi around 3:30 a.m. at the Silverton Casino, robbed the cage and left in the same taxi.

The taxi cab has since been identified and located, sources said.

The suspect is still at large. No other details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.