LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of robbing a casino cage at Green Valley Ranch Resort and evading police, officers said Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday night, the suspect, described as a Black male adult, entered the casino and demanded cash from a cage employee, Henderson police said.

“The suspect did not brandish a firearm,” police said in a Tuesday news release.

The man drove away in a “dark colored Ford passenger vehicle” with an “undisclosed amount of cash,” according to police.

He was at large as of Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, and no further information will be immediately provided, police said.

The incident is still under investigation.