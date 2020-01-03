Suspect accused in deadly DUI crash on Boulder Highway pleads not guilty

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Aaron Kruse, the man accused of causing a deadly DUI crash on Boulder Highway in November, pled not guilty during an arraignment hearing today. According to court records, Kruse is charged with several felonies, including second-degree murder and DUI resulting in death. The court ordered him to be bound to house arrest.

Prosecutors said Kruse, 24, caused a fiery crash at Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road on Nov. 9., killing Alfonso Bueno-Toxqui and Norma Ortiz. He was driving at a high rate of speed in a Mustang when he rear-ended the Toyota.

After the incident, officials said Kruse smelled of alcohol, and he admitted to police that he was drinking prior to the crash.

Kruse’s next court appearance is set for Jan. 9.