Suspect on the run following armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery from last month. It happened at a business in the 6000 block of West Charleston Boulevard on February 18.

Police say the suspect entered the business, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money from the register. The suspect then got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a woman, 5′ to 5’2″, with a small build. She was last seen wearing a black motorcycle helmet with a mirrored visor.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section, at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

