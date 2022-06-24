LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, Metro officers were called to a shooting that took place in the 5300 block of East Tropicana Avenue.

An man, who has not yet been identified, was found laying on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LVMPD detectives had stated that the man was involved in an argument with an unidentified male before the shooting. This suspect was last seen running from the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.