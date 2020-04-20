Suspect killed, Henderson police officer wounded in shooting

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) – A man is dead and a Henderson police officer wounded following a shootout in a residential neighborhood near the Anthem Country Club, according to Henderson Police.

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Galindo Court, near Reunion Dr. and Anthem Pkwy., around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night to investigate a family disturbance, according to Henderson Police Lt. Kirk Moore. The first officer encountered a man who was drunk and armed with a gun, said Lt. Moore.

“The male was uncooperative,” Moore noted. “At some point during the encounter, the male produced a firearm, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

Lt. Moore said the officer was also shot and wounded. The next arriving officers provided first aide to the wounded officer. The suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was transported to an area hospital, where his condition is stable.

Police did not immediately release the name of the officer or the man who was killed. That information, along with any body-worn camera or surveillance video from the confrontation is expected to be released as part of the officer-involved shooting investigation.