Suspect indicted in stabbing death in midst of crowded pool party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County grand jury has indicted a Las Vegas man in a stabbing death in late July.

The stabbing happened as a two-day pool party drew crowds to a southwest valley neighborhood near South Decatur Boulevard and West Silverado Ranch Boulevard. The party played out during one of the valley’s biggest spikes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maurice Avery Lopez, who was arrested after witnesses picked him out of a police lineup, is accused of stabbing Eric Tia to death on July 22.

Lopez faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

